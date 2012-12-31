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  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy

Discontinued

Daily CollectionBlender

HR2102/05

Fresh smoothie and food made easy

This Philips Daily Collection Blender offers a 400 W motor, 1.5 l jar and a ProBlend4 star blade combined to create perfect end results for your smoothie and food preparation. It makes your tough blending made easy!

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With extra strong power and blade

Fresh smoothie and food made easy

  • 400 W

  • 1.5 L Plastic Jar

  • with mini chopper

  • ProBlend 4

Strong 400 W motor

Strong 400 W motor

Strong 400 W motor for blending and mixing easily.

Break-resistant plastic jar

Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar. The 1.5-liter jar has a working capacity of 1.25 liters.

ProBlend 4 star blade for effective blending and mixing

ProBlend 4 star blade for effective blending and mixing

The newly designed blade will blend and cut the ingredients effectively and make a perfect smoothie for you and your family.

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