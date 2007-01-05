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2 year warranty

All series

  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing

Discontinued

Aluminium CollectionBlender

HR2094/00

1 award

Extra power for superior blending and crushing

The Philips blender HR2094/00 in anodised aluminium features a 750 W engine, which can handle just about anything – from fruit and vegetables to ice. Its multi-speed function will blend, crush and cut to almost any consistency you want.

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750 W motor with speed precision

Extra power for superior blending and crushing

  • 750 W

  • 2 L glass jar

  • with filter

  • Variable speed

Detachable blade unit for easy cleaning

Detachable blade unit for easy cleaning

Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.

Ice crush button

Ice crush button

Crush ice easily with this Philips blender with the touch of a button.

Variable speed control with illuminated display

Variable speed control with illuminated display

Set the blender to the speed you want with this unique control knob.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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