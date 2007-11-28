HR2061/86
Fresh variety every day
This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups. Or create nutritional smoothies. With 600 W, multiple speed settings and a click-on mill the possibilities are limitless.See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar.
Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.
Crush ice with this simple push button.
Grind nuts and beans quickly with this unique click-on mill.
This Philips blender, blends at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.
Effortlessly mix, crush and chop all your ingredients with this powerful 600 Watt motor.
Design specifications
Accessories
Technical specifications
General specifications
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.