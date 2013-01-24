Home
HR2020/70
    -{discount-value}

    This is the world's most compact full-size blender. The large storage jar slots over the base of the Philips blender, making it half the size of normal blenders. Its performance is equally impressive, with its 5-star blade and 400-W motor

      Compact blender to make storage simple

      • 400 W
      • 1.75 L plastic jar
      • 2 speed and pulse
      • Easy storage
      Store jar over base

      Takes half the storage space of normal blenders as the jar fits over the base.

      Break resistant jar

      Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar.

      Cord storage

      Cord storage in the housing for practical storage of your blender in your kitchen.

      Serrated blade

      Chop, dice and slice effortlessly thanks to the 5 star serrated blade.

      Detachable blade

      Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.

      2-year guarantee

      Fully guaranteed for 2 years.

      Serrated blade

      Multiple speeds

      Process at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Colour(s)
        White with blue accents
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material blender jar
        SAN
        Material housing
        PP

      • General specifications

        Integrated cord storage
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity blender jar
        1.75  l
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        400  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V

