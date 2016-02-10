Viva Collection Juicer, Blender, Grinder and Chopper
Maximum variety, minimum effort
The possibilities are limitless with this Philips Juicer and Blender. Make fresh juices. Blend homemade soups; nutritional smoothies and even soy milk. Grind nuts and spices. Make salads, dips and pastes.
See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Viva Collection Juicer, Blender, Grinder and Chopper
Maximum variety, minimum effort Create healthy smoothies, juices and spices 350 W 2 speeds White/silver Blender, chopper, grinder 500ml detachable pulp container
Juice continuously using the 500ml detachable pulp container
Multiple speeds for soft and hard ingredients
Blend at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of setting.
Detachable blade
Detachable blade for easy cleaning.
Grind nuts, spices or herbs
Grind nuts, spices or herbs with just a press of a button.
Chopped vegetables & herbs
Enjoy your favorite salads with chopped vegetables & herbs.
Compact design for easy storage
Compact design for easy storage.
Dishwasher safe
All detachable parts are dishwasher safe.
350 W juicer with 2 speed options for soft and hard fruits
Filter for clear juice and soy milk Puree ingredients with the grinder
Puree ingredients with the grinder and make dips and pastes.
Show all features Show less features
Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Design specifications
Color(s)
Bright white with silver accents Material housing and clamps
PP Material lid
SAN Material pusher
PP
Dimensions
Box dimension (WxHxD)
232 x 330 x 470 Product weight
2.48
kg Weight incl. Packaging
3.59
kg
Easy to clean
Dishwasher-safe accessories
Yes
Accessories
Blender jar
Yes Chopper
Yes Juice jug
Yes Mill
Yes
Technical specifications
Cord length
1,2
m Power
350
W Voltage
220-240
V Frequency
50/60
Hz Pulp container
500
ml Capacity blender jar
1
L
General specifications
Integrated cord storage
Yes Speed setting
2 Safety clamps
Yes Suction feet
Yes
See all specifications See less specifications
Show all Technical Specifications Show fewer Technical Specifications
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.