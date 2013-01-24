Home
Stand mixers

HR1566/04
    -{discount-value}

    Prepare homemade delicacies easily

    The Philips mixer with stand, bowl and shaking sieve helps you create delicious homemade cakes pies and bread. Its powerful 300 Watt motor, 5 speeds, strip beaters and two bowls will make mixing fun and easy. See all benefits

    Prepare homemade delicacies easily

    The Philips mixer with stand, bowl and shaking sieve helps you create delicious homemade cakes pies and bread. Its powerful 300 Watt motor, 5 speeds, strip beaters and two bowls will make mixing fun and easy. See all benefits

    Prepare homemade delicacies easily

    The Philips mixer with stand, bowl and shaking sieve helps you create delicious homemade cakes pies and bread. Its powerful 300 Watt motor, 5 speeds, strip beaters and two bowls will make mixing fun and easy. See all benefits

    Prepare homemade delicacies easily

    The Philips mixer with stand, bowl and shaking sieve helps you create delicious homemade cakes pies and bread. Its powerful 300 Watt motor, 5 speeds, strip beaters and two bowls will make mixing fun and easy. See all benefits

      Prepare homemade delicacies easily

      Mixer with stand, bowl and shaking sieve

      • 300 W
      • 5 speeds
      • Shaking sieve
      Wire beaters and dough hooks

      Wire beaters and dough hooks

      A pair of stainless steel beaters and dough hooks for your Philips Mixer so all your recipes are whipped/mixed and kneaded to perfection.

      Cord storage clip

      Cord storage clip

      Cord storage clip to keep your kitchen tidy.

      Multiple speeds and turbo function

      Multiple speeds and turbo function

      Multiple speeds and turbo function for perfect results.

      Powerful 300 W motor

      Powerful 300 W motor

      Powerful 300 W motor to handle a variety of ingredients.

      Mixer stand

      Mixer stand

      Handy spatula

      Handy spatula

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Beaters
        Yes
        Dough hooks
        Yes
        Rotating bowl
        1  l
        Spatula
        Yes

      • General specifications

        Turbo function
        Yes
        Pulse button
        Yes
        Cord storage clip
        Yes
        Bowls with lids
        1.8/3.5  l

      • Technical specifications

        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Cord length
        140  cm
        Power
        300  W
        Speeds
        5
        Voltage
        110-240  V

      • Design specifications

        Material housing
        PP
        Material sieve
        ABS/Metal
        Colour(s)
        White
        Material beaters/dough hooks
        Chrome plated steel

