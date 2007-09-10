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  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily

Discontinued

Hand mixers

HR1561/55

Prepare homemade delicacies easily

The Philips mixer helps you create delicious homemade delicacies. Its powerful 400 W motor, 3 speeds and assorted beaters and dough hooks will make light work of the toughest dough.Its special storage box makes it wonderfully easy to store.

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Powerful 400 Watt motor

Prepare homemade delicacies easily

  • 400 W

  • Stainless steel beaters

  • Dough hooks, with storage box

Multiple speeds and turbo function

Multiple speeds and turbo function

Multiple speeds and turbo function for perfect results.

Powerful 400 Watt motor

Powerful 400 Watt motor

Beaters and dough hooks included

Beaters and dough hooks included

A pair of stainless steel beaters and dough hooks for your Philips Mixer so all your recipes are whipped/mixed and knead to perfection.

Technical Specifications

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