Daily Collection Chopper
Fresh homemade food made easy
Your helping hand in the kitchen. It can chop anything you want - vegetables, herbs, nuts etc, in just seconds. Due to its press down operation and compact size, chopping has never been this easy. See all benefits
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Fresh homemade food made easy
Perfectly chopped onions, herbs, nuts and more
- 450 W
- 0.7 L
- Plastic bowl
- 2 blades
Large 0.7 L bowl
Large 0.7L bowl with 0.5L usable volume.
Easy press down operation
Easy operation by a simple pressing down.
Dishwasher safe
All accessories are dishwasher safe to easily help you keep your versatile product clean
Stainless steel blade that stays sharp
Technical Specifications
-
Technical specifications
- Power
-
450
W
- Voltage
-
220-240 V
- Frequency
-
50/60
Hz
- Cleaning
-
All accessories dishwashersafe
- Capacity chopper
-
0.7
L
-
Design
- Material housing
-
Plastic ABS
- Color(s)
-
White
- Material bowl
-
Plastic
- Material knives
-
Stainless steel
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