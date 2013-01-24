Home
Pure Essentials Collection

Hand blender

HR1377/90
  More power for optimal versatility
    Fresh, quality food is something any home chef appreciates. But you don’t have to be a culinary professional to produce it. With the new Philips hand blender HR1377/90, you can achieve professional results in your own kitchen! See all benefits

    Fresh, quality food is something any home chef appreciates. But you don't have to be a culinary professional to produce it. With the new Philips hand blender HR1377/90, you can achieve professional results in your own kitchen!

      More power for optimal versatility

      Powerful 700 W motor and food processor accessory

      • 700 W
      • Metal bar, double-action knife
      • 4 accessories
      •  5 speeds + turbo
      Large 1.5 L food processor accessory

      High-quality metal disc for chopping and shredding

      Turbo button for heavy applications

      Whisk accessory to whip cream, egg whites and mousse

      Dishwasher-safe accessories

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Speeds
        5
        Turbo function
        Yes
        Detachable shaft
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        700  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Cord length
        1.3  m

      • Design specifications

        Colour(s)
        Black, metal and red
        Material housing
        Stainless steel, rubber and PP
        Material jars
        SAN
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material bar
        Metal

      • Accessories

        Food Processor Accessory
        1.5 L
        Whisk
        Yes
        Beaker with lid
        1  l

