Shaver series 3000

Electric shaver

HQ8270/17
    Fast. Close. Efficient.

    The Speed-XL shaving heads with three tracks of this Philips electric shaver offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. See all benefits

      Fast. Close. Efficient.

      • With battery level indicator
      SmartTouch Contour-following: for a fast and efficient shave

      Constantly keeps the 3 shaving heads in close contact with your skin for a fast and efficient shave.

      FastRinse with anti-bacterial coating inside

      Anti-bacterial coating inside the shaving unit ensures that the shaver is rinsed clean in seconds.

      Precision Cutting System

      The electric shaver has ultra-thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.

      Super Lift & Cut technology

      The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

      Reflex Action system

      Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

      Jet Clean system

      Use the Jet Clean system to clean and lubricate the blades automatically. It also recharges the battery after every use.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • Precision Cutting System
        • Super Lift & Cut technology
        Contour following
        • SmartTouch Contour-following
        • Reflex Action system
        • Individual floating heads
        Styling
        Precision trimmer

      • Ease of use

        Display
        Travel lock
        Charging
        • Rechargeable
        • Corded/cordless
        Charging
        1 hour
        Shaving time
        17 days
        Cleaning
        Washable

      • Design

        Finishing
        • Varnish
        • Mirror coated display

      • Accessories

        Stand
        Charging stand
        Pouch
        Soft pouch
        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

      • Power

        Run time
        50  min

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with HQ9

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Charging stand
      • Cleaning brush
      • Power cord
      • Protection cap
      • Travel pouch
      • User manual

