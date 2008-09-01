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  • Fast. Close. Efficient. Fast. Close. Efficient. Fast. Close. Efficient.

    8200 series Electric shaver

    HQ8260

    Fast. Close. Efficient.

    The three tracks of the Speed-XL shaving heads of this Philips electric shaver offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave

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    8200 series Electric shaver

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    Fast. Close. Efficient.

    • With battery level indicator
    Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave

    Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave

    The three shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *compared to standard rotary shaving heads.

    SmartTouch Contour-following: for a fast and efficient shave

    SmartTouch Contour-following: for a fast and efficient shave

    Constantly keeps the 3 shaving heads in close contact with your skin for a fast and efficient shave.

    Precision Cutting System

    Precision Cutting System

    The electric shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.

    Super Lift & Cut technology

    Super Lift & Cut technology

    The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

    Reflex Action system

    Reflex Action system

    Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

    FastRinse with anti-bacterial coating inside

    FastRinse with anti-bacterial coating inside

    Anti-bacterial coating inside the shaving unit ensures that the shaver is rinsed clean in seconds.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Pouch
      Soft pouch
      Stand
      Charging stand
      Maintenance
      • Cleaning brush
      • Protective cap

    • Power

      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Run time
      50  minute(s)

    • Design

      Finishing
      • Lacquer
      • Mirror coated display

    • Service

      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with HQ9

    • Shaving Performance

      Contour following
      • SmartTouch Contour-following
      • Reflex Action system
      • Individual floating heads
      Shaving system
      • Precision Cutting System
      • Super Lift & Cut technology
      • Speed XL shaving heads
      Styling
      Precision trimmer

    • Ease of use

      Charging
      • Rechargeable
      • Corded/cordless
      Cleaning
      Washable
      Display
      • Travel lock
      • Battery level indicator
      Charging
      1 hour
      Shaving time
      17 days

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Charging stand
    • Protection cap
    • Travel pouch
    • Cleaning brush
    • Power cord
    • User manual
    Badge-D2C

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