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  • Close even on the neck Close even on the neck Close even on the neck

    Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver

    HQ6970/16

    Close even on the neck

    A close and comfortable shave for an affordable price. The Reflex Action system is combined with the Super Lift & Cut technology, guaranteeing a close and comfortable shave.

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    Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver

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    Close even on the neck

    CloseCut blades

    • Rechargeable
    Super Lift & Cut technology

    Super Lift & Cut technology

    The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

    Reflex Action system

    Reflex Action system

    Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

    Pop-up trimmer

    Pop-up trimmer

    Full width, pop-up trimmer is perfect for grooming sideburns and moustache.

    Ergonomically designed grip for easy handling

    Ergonomically designed grip for easy handling

    This ergonomically designed grip enables easy handling for a comfortable shave.

    Replacement heads

    For maximum performance replace the shaving heads of your Philips shaver every two years with HQ55.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      • Cleaning brush
      • Protective cap

    • Power

      Run time
      30  minute(s)
      Automatic voltage
      100-240  V

    • Service

      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with HQ56

    • Shaving Performance

      Shaving system
      Super Lift & Cut technology
      Contour following
      • Reflex Action system
      • Individual floating heads

    • Ease of use

      Charging
      Corded/cordless
      Charging
      8 hours

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Protection cap
    • Cleaning brush
    Badge-D2C

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