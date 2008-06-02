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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single Product Shot
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  • Front Product Photograph
  • Single Product Shot
  • Front - Top - Left Product Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph

Discontinued

shaving heads

HQ5/31

Keep a close shave

To maintain the maximum performance from your Philips shaver, replace your shaving heads every 2 years

See all benefits

Change heads every 2 years for best results

Keep a close shave

Convex shaving head and cutter for a close and comfortable s

.

Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

Dual blade system: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

15 razor-sharp blades for a fast and close shave

15 razor-sharp blades for a fast and close shave

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