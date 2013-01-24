Keep a close shave
To maintain the maximum performance from your Philips shaver, replace your shaving heads every 2 years
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Keep a close shave
To maintain the maximum performance from your Philips shaver, replace your shaving heads every 2 years
Keep a close shave
To maintain the maximum performance from your Philips shaver, replace your shaving heads every 2 years
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Keep a close shave
To maintain the maximum performance from your Philips shaver, replace your shaving heads every 2 years