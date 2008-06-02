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    shaving heads

    HQ3

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    To maintain the maximum performance from your Philips shaver, replace your shaving heads every 2 years

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    shaving heads

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    See all Shaver replacement blades

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    Sharp & Close

    • Lift & Cut
    • 3 heads
    15 razor-sharp blades for a fast and close shave

    15 razor-sharp blades for a fast and close shave

    Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

    Dual blade system: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

    Lift & Cut shaving technology with blade system

    Blade system lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

    Technical Specifications

    • Shaving heads

      Shaving heads per packaging
      1
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