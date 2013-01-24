Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

shaving heads

HQ2/11
  • Renew for better results Renew for better results Renew for better results
    -{discount-value}

    shaving heads

    HQ2/11

    Renew for better results

    To maintain the maximum performance from your Philips shaver, replace your shaving heads every 2 years See all benefits

    shaving heads

    Renew for better results

    To maintain the maximum performance from your Philips shaver, replace your shaving heads every 2 years See all benefits

    Renew for better results

    To maintain the maximum performance from your Philips shaver, replace your shaving heads every 2 years See all benefits

    shaving heads

    Renew for better results

    To maintain the maximum performance from your Philips shaver, replace your shaving heads every 2 years See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all shaver-replacement-blades
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Renew for better results

      Sharp and Close

      • Lift & Cut
      • 3 heads

      Lift & Cut shaving technology with blade system

      Blade system lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving heads

        Shaving heads per packaging
        1

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.