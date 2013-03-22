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Discontinued

Multi-Curler

HP8696/00

Variety of curls, constant care

Curls are forever, curls are eternal, and they will always be! Philips Multi-Curler helps you create variations of different curling styles: from tight and bouncy to wavy and free-flowing. Experiment with your curls while caring for your hair.

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Curling iron for your favorite curls

Variety of curls, constant care

  • 4 styling attachments

  • 190 C temperature

  • Ceramic coating

16mm tong and brush sleeve; 22mm tong, spiral brush sleeve

16mm tong and brush sleeve; 22mm tong, spiral brush sleeve

Philips Multi-curler contains: 16mm curling tong for ringlets; brush sleeve for 16mm tong to create additional volume; 22mm curling tong and spiral brush sleeve to create big curls and beautiful waves.

Ceramic coating on every heat attachment

Ceramic coating on every heat attachment

Ceramic coating for better care of your hair.

190°C styling temperature for long lasting result

190°C styling temperature for long lasting result

190°C styling temperature secures long lasting result while minimizing risk of hair damage.

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