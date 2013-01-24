Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Multi-Curler

HP8696/00
Find support for this product
  • Variety of curls, constant care Variety of curls, constant care Variety of curls, constant care
    -{discount-value}

    Multi-Curler

    HP8696/00
    Find support for this product

    Variety of curls, constant care

    Curls are forever, curls are eternal, and they will always be! Philips Multi-Curler helps you create variations of different curling styles: from tight and bouncy to wavy and free-flowing. Experiment with your curls while caring for your hair. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Multi-Curler

    Variety of curls, constant care

    Curls are forever, curls are eternal, and they will always be! Philips Multi-Curler helps you create variations of different curling styles: from tight and bouncy to wavy and free-flowing. Experiment with your curls while caring for your hair. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all curlers
      • -{discount-value}

      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Variety of curls, constant care

      Curling iron for your favourite curls

      • 4 styling attachments
      • 190°C temperature
      • Ceramic coating
      16 mm tong and brush sleeve; 22 mm tong, spiral brush sleeve

      16 mm tong and brush sleeve; 22 mm tong, spiral brush sleeve

      Philips Multi-curler contains: 16-mm curling tong for ringlets; brush sleeve for 16-mm tong to create additional volume; 22-mm curling tong and spiral brush sleeve to create big curls and beautiful waves.

      Ceramic coating on every heat attachment

      Ceramic coating on every heat attachment

      Ceramic coating for better care of your hair.

      190°C styling temperature for long-lasting result

      190°C styling temperature for long-lasting result

      190°C styling temperature secures long-lasting result while minimising risk of hair damage.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Pouch
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Barrel diameter
        16 mm, 22  mm
        Cord length
        1.8 m
        Heat-up time
        3 min
        Heater type
        PTC
        Voltage
        Universal

      • Features

        Swivel cord
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        • -{discount-value}

        Recently viewed products

          • -{discount-value}

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.