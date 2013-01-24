Home
Dryer and Straightener

HP8644/40
    The mini dryer, with 1400 W of power and universal voltage, and the mini straighteners, which are 30% smaller than standard ones, fit perfectly in your bag and help you get the look you want - anytime, anywhere. See all benefits

      Travel set for perfect holiday hair!

      with a mini dryer and mini straighteners

      Straightener: Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

      Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature, and is therefore one of the best materials for straightening plates. The ceramic plates are carefully processed to enhance their gliding and caring properties, giving you perfect shiny hair.

      Straightener: Handle lock system for easy storage

      Handle lock system for easy storage.

      Straightener: Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

      The straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds

      Dryer: compact design for easy handling

      Compact and ergonomic, this hairdryer benefits from a clever modern design. This results in a dryer that is light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere.

      Worldwide voltage for the perfect travel companion

      Dryer: 2 flexible speed settings for careful drying

      This compact hairdryer offers you 2 pre-selected heat and speed combinations for an easy, quick and caring blow dry.

      Dryer: gentle drying power of 1400 W for beautiful results

      This 1400 W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.

      Straightener: 200°C professional high heat for perfect result

      This high temperature enables you to change the shape of your hair and gives you that perfect look you want.

      Travel pouch included

      This set comes with a travel pouch for use when travelling. The stylish pouch is designed to contain the hairdryer and the straightener and help protect them from damage.

      Dryer: 1.8 m power cord length

      Straightener: 1.8 m power cord length

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Wattage
        Dryer 1400  W
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Colour/finishing
        black and warm pink
        Maximum temperature
        Straightener 200  °C

      • Features

        Dual voltage
        Yes
        Ceramic coating
        Yes
        Hanging loop
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

