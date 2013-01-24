Travel set for perfect holiday hair!
The mini dryer, with 1400 W of power and universal voltage, and the mini straighteners, which are 30% smaller than standard ones, fit perfectly in your bag and help you get the look you want - anytime, anywhere. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Travel set for perfect holiday hair!
The mini dryer, with 1400 W of power and universal voltage, and the mini straighteners, which are 30% smaller than standard ones, fit perfectly in your bag and help you get the look you want - anytime, anywhere. See all benefits
Travel set for perfect holiday hair!
The mini dryer, with 1400 W of power and universal voltage, and the mini straighteners, which are 30% smaller than standard ones, fit perfectly in your bag and help you get the look you want - anytime, anywhere. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Travel set for perfect holiday hair!
The mini dryer, with 1400 W of power and universal voltage, and the mini straighteners, which are 30% smaller than standard ones, fit perfectly in your bag and help you get the look you want - anytime, anywhere. See all benefits
Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature, and is therefore one of the best materials for straightening plates. The ceramic plates are carefully processed to enhance their gliding and caring properties, giving you perfect shiny hair.
Handle lock system for easy storage.
The straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds
Compact and ergonomic, this hairdryer benefits from a clever modern design. This results in a dryer that is light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere.
Worldwide voltage for the perfect travel companion
This compact hairdryer offers you 2 pre-selected heat and speed combinations for an easy, quick and caring blow dry.
This 1400 W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.
This high temperature enables you to change the shape of your hair and gives you that perfect look you want.
This set comes with a travel pouch for use when travelling. The stylish pouch is designed to contain the hairdryer and the straightener and help protect them from damage.
Technical specifications
Features
Service