2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP8618/00
Healthier way to perfect curls and waves
Hyper sumptuous, soft curls radiating shine. Voluptuous, chic waves with lots of volume and thickness… With the new Philips conical curler Care CurlControl you can create different curling styles with no compromises on hair care
Conical barrel (13-25mm)
Silky smooth ceramic coating
130 - 200 C temperature
Auto shut-off
Unique Curl Ready indicator lets you know when your curl is ready by giving a “beep” signal. This innovative feature helps you get beautiful curls and waves while helping prevent hair overtreating. Just choose one of three curling times and press the button after having wrapped the hair around the barrel. Refer to user manual to see recommendations of our hair experts on how to select a curling time depending on your hair type and the look you want to achieve.
The SilkySmooth ceramic barrel, which is twice as smooth as ceramic barrel, ensures less friction and smoother hair release for shinier, healthier hair.
Digital settings allow you to choose the temperature (130 - 200°C) and the curling time (5, 8, or 10 seconds) that suit your hair type and desired look.