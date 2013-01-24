Home
Straightener

HP8350/00
  Salon style that stays all day
    Straightener

    HP8350/00

    Salon style that stays all day

    For use on all hair types but specially designed for long or thick hair, the SalonStraight Pro XL makes straightening quick and easy. Ceramic plates and a professional temperature of 220°C ensure great results

    Straightener

    Salon style that stays all day

    Salon style that stays all day

      Salon style that stays all day

      SalonStraight Pro XL

      Extra wide plates for better results with thick or long hair

      Extra wide plates for better results with thick or long hair

      These extra-wide straightening plates have been designed specifically for thick or long hair. The increased plate width can straighten more hair in one go and will help to reduce the time taken.

      220°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

      220°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

      This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look, as if you've just come from the salon.

      EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

      EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

      Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your styler will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

      Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

      Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

      Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature, and is therefore one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlessly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.

      Digital heat settings to ensure super smooth results for every hair type

      Digital heat settings to ensure super smooth results for every hair type

      Digital heat settings make it easy to quickly choose the function you need or adjust the styling temperature using the digital display. This enables you to select the perfect temperature for your specific hair and needs. The result is perfect styling at the touch of a button.

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 30 seconds

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 30 seconds

      The straightener has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 30 seconds

      Automatic shut-off after 60 min

      Automatic shut-off after 60 min

      Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

      Ready-to-use indicator

      Ready-to-use indicator

      This shows when the styler has reached the right temperature, so you can instantly see when you're ready to style.

      Universal voltage

      Universal voltage

      Worldwide voltage for the perfect travel companion

      1.8 m power cord

      1.8 m power cord

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Maximum temperature
        220  °C
        Heater type
        High-performance
        Heating time
        30 s

      • Hair type

        End result
        Straight
        Hair thickness
        • Thin
        • Thick
        Hair length
        • Long
        • Medium
        • Short

      • Features

        Ceramic coating
        Yes
        Ready for use indicator
        Yes
        Swivel cord
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

