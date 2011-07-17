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  • Gentle straightening with ion shine Gentle straightening with ion shine Gentle straightening with ion shine

    Care SilkySmooth

    HP8333/00

    Gentle straightening with ion shine

    The Philips Care Straightener has the smoothest plates, so it reduces significantly frictions, avoids hair breakage and leaves your hair with healthy smooth shine

    See all benefits

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    Care SilkySmooth

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    Gentle straightening with ion shine

    Straightener with smooth plates

    • Ceramic plates
    • 140 -220 C temperature
    • Ionic conditioning
    2x as smooth on your hair with SilkySmooth ceramic plates

    2x as smooth on your hair with SilkySmooth ceramic plates

    Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature, and is therefore one of the best materials for straightening plates. The SilkySmooth plates are carefully processed to enhance the gliding and caring properties of the ceramic, giving you perfect shiny hair.

    More care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

    More care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

    Give your hair an instant care with ionic conditoning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.

    Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

    Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

    The straightener has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds

    Closing lock to close the handle for easy and safe storage

    Closing lock to close the handle for easy and safe storage

    The straightener has a closing lock mechanism. Located at the base of the straightener, this locks plates, making storage quick and easy and helping to protect the straightener from accidental damage.

    Automatic shut-off after 60 min

    Automatic shut-off after 60 min

    Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

    Universal voltage

    Universal voltage

    Worldwide voltage for getting the perfect travel companion

    Accurate control 220°C with variable temperature

    Accurate control 220°C with variable temperature

    Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

    Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

    Technical Specifications

    • Hair type

      End result
      Straight
      Hair length
      • Long
      • Medium
      • Short
      Hair thickness
      • Medium
      • Thick
      • Thin

    • Technical specifications

      Heating time
      60s
      Cord length
      1.8  m
      Voltage
      110-240  V
      Maximum temperature
      220  °C
      Heater type
      PTC

    • Features

      Ceramic coating
      SilkySmooth Ceramic
      Swivel cord
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

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