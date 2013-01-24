Easy straight with ion shine
Specially designed for speed and ease of use, the longer plates of the new Essential Care straightener with ionic care allow you to get the straight and shiny look you want faster, while being gentle on your hair. See all benefits
The longer plates enable better contact with the hair and help you achieve perfect straightening results in less time.
Give your hair instant care with ionic conditioning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.
This high temperature enables you to change the shape of your hair and gives you that perfect look you want.
The straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds
The straightener has a closing lock mechanism. Located at the base of the straightener, the lock holds the plates together, making storage quick and easy while protecting the straightener from accidental damage.
The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.
Worldwide voltage for the perfect travel companion
2-year worldwide guarantee.
The smooth ceramic coated plates prevent damage to your hair during styling.
Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.
