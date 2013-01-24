Dry, style and set your hair your way
Take control of your blow dry with the SalonDry Control hair dryer. 2100 W of professional drying power and multiple settings mean great hairstyles – from dry to set to style. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
This 2100 W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.
The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.
A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.
The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.
The concentrator of the hair dryer works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a hair style.
The air inlet grill of this hairdryer can be removed for cleaning. Remove and clean regularly to prevent build-up.
