SalonDry Control

Hairdryer

HP8180/00
    SalonDry Control Hairdryer

    HP8180/00

    Dry, style and set your hair your way

    Take control of your blow dry with the SalonDry Control hair dryer. 2100 W of professional drying power and multiple settings mean great hairstyles – from dry to set to style. See all benefits

      SalonDry Control Hair Dryer

      • 2100 W
      Professional 2100 W for perfect salon results

      Professional 2100 W for perfect salon results

      This 2100 W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

      Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

      Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

      The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

      Cool Shot sets your style

      Cool Shot sets your style

      A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      The concentrator of the hair dryer works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a hair style.

      1.8 m cord for maximum flexibility

      1.8 m cord for maximum flexibility

      Removable air inlet grill for easy cleaning

      The air inlet grill of this hairdryer can be removed for cleaning. Remove and clean regularly to prevent build-up.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Wattage
        2100  W
        Cord length
        1.8  m

      • Features

        Cool shot
        Yes
        Hanging loop
        Yes

      • Service

        2 year guarantee
        Yes

