Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Precision trimmer

HP6390/00
  • Precision trimmer Precision trimmer Precision trimmer
    -{discount-value}

    Precision trimmer

    HP6390/00

    Precision trimmer

    The discreet Philips precision trimmer allows you to shape, trim or shave unwanted hairs on all body parts. Use it for your eyebrows, upper lip, bikini line, or any other area where you need a safe touch-up.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Precision trimmer

    Precision trimmer

    The discreet Philips precision trimmer allows you to shape, trim or shave unwanted hairs on all body parts. Use it for your eyebrows, upper lip, bikini line, or any other area where you need a safe touch-up.

    Precision trimmer

    The discreet Philips precision trimmer allows you to shape, trim or shave unwanted hairs on all body parts. Use it for your eyebrows, upper lip, bikini line, or any other area where you need a safe touch-up.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Precision trimmer

    Precision trimmer

    The discreet Philips precision trimmer allows you to shape, trim or shave unwanted hairs on all body parts. Use it for your eyebrows, upper lip, bikini line, or any other area where you need a safe touch-up.

    Similar products

    See all Trimmers
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Precision trimmer

      Precise touch-ups on all body parts

      Precision trimming element

      Precision trimming element

      Precise touch-ups with the small trimming attachment.

      Easy-to-handle trimming head

      Easy-to-handle trimming head

      Quick and safe hair removal on easy-to-reach areas with the regular trimming head.

      Luxury travel case

      Luxury travel case

      Convenient storage and easy usage anytime and anywhere.

      Comb attachment to trim and shape

      Comb attachment will help you to trim and shape areas like your bikini area precisely and gently

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical data

        Shaving foil
        Nickel
        Material foil
        Nickel
        Number of guard teeth
        35
        Number of cutter teeth
        29
        Housing material
        ABS
        Power source
        1 x AAA-type alkaline battery (not included)
        Colour(s)
        Dark Lily
        Voltage
        1.5 V d.c.
        Motor
        DC Motor
        Weight precision trimmer
        18.3  g

      • Weight and dimensions F-box

        Dimensions
        206 X 98 X 50  mm
        Weight
        148  g

      • Weight and dimensions A-box

        Dimensions
        310 X 210 X 230  mm
        Weight
        2000  g
        No. of pieces per A-box
        12  pcs

      • Logistic data

        CTV code
        8846 390 01000
        Number of A-boxes per layer (EU)
        12
        Number of A-boxes per layer (GB)
        15
        Number of layers (EU)
        8
        Number of layers (GB)
        8
        Pallet quantity (EU)
        96 A-Boxes  pcs
        Pallet quantity (GB)
        128 A-Boxes  pcs
        Pallet size (EU)
        1200 x 800 x 1984  mm
        Pallet size (GB)
        1200 x 1000 x 1984  mm

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.