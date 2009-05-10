Search terms

1

Bikini Perfect

Bikini trimmer

HP6373/00
  • Spa results at home Spa results at home Spa results at home
    -{discount-value}

    Bikini Perfect Bikini trimmer

    HP6373/00

    Spa results at home

    Trim, shape or remove unwanted hair from all your bikini area for a precise and silky smooth finish with this super precision trimmer. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Bikini Perfect Bikini trimmer

    Spa results at home

    Trim, shape or remove unwanted hair from all your bikini area for a precise and silky smooth finish with this super precision trimmer. See all benefits

    Spa results at home

    Trim, shape or remove unwanted hair from all your bikini area for a precise and silky smooth finish with this super precision trimmer. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Bikini Perfect Bikini trimmer

    Spa results at home

    Trim, shape or remove unwanted hair from all your bikini area for a precise and silky smooth finish with this super precision trimmer. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Trimmers
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Spa results at home

      Super precision trimmer, less irritation

      • Trim, shape and shave

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Extra smooth and safe shaver
        Yes
        Hygienic trimming comb
        Yes
        Precise and gentle trimmer
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.