Precision trimmer HP6361/00
Precision trimmer HP6361/00
Bikini Perfect
Feel confident and fresh
Protective guard for neatly cutting hair
Cut hair as close as you wish. Slides up and down 4 positions for that perfect length.
Precision trimmer for even shaping and contouring
For even shaping and contouring the bikini area.
Technical Specifications
-
Features
- Colour(s)
-
Lavender with violet accents
- Cutting unit
-
Stainless steel 21 mm width
- Adjustable guard
-
4 hair length settings; Hair length: 2-9.5 mm
-
Technical specifications
- Motor
-
Mabuchi FF180 SH3827 DV
- Power source
-
Rechargeable
- Battery
-
Sanyo KR-3UV 600 mAh AA NiCd (1.2 V)
- Charging time
-
12 hours
- Operating time
-
At least 30 min
- Plug-in adapter
-
-
Cord length: 1 m
-
Sec: 2.3 V/100 mA
-
Weight and dimensions
- F-box dimensions
-
240 x 180 x 83 (HxWxD)
mm
- F-box weight
-
0.391
- A-box dimensions
-
475 x 250 x 19 (HxWxD)
mm
- A-box weight
-
2.546
g
- Number of F-boxes per A-box
-
6
-
Logistic data
- Pallet quantity (EU)
-
456
pcs
- Pallet quantity (GB)
-
600
pcs
- Pallet size (EU)
-
204 x 120 x 80
cm
- Pallet size (GB)
-
204 x 120 x 100
cm
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.