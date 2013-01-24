Home
SalonDry Pro

Hairdryer

HP4991/00
    -{discount-value}

    SalonDry Pro Hairdryer

    HP4991/00

    Want to dry your hair like the professionals? The SalonPro – with 2100 W of superior drying power – is the hairdryer you need if you're looking to recreate that salon style blow dry. See all benefits

      SalonDry Pro 2200 W

      • 2200 W
      Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

      Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

      The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

      Professional 2200 W for perfect salon results

      Professional 2200 W for perfect salon results

      This 2200 W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

      Cool Shot sets your style

      Cool Shot sets your style

      A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

      More Care with ceramic elements, providing far-infrared heat

      More Care with ceramic elements, providing far-infrared heat

      The ceramic element issues far-infrared heat, which has a gentle warmth that helps dry your hair from within and protects it from overdrying, without compromising on speed and effectiveness.

      More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Ionic conditioning enables anti-static drying. Charged negative ions eliminate static hair, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.

      Ultra narrow concentrator for precise styling

      The concentrator works by directing the flow of air through the ultra narrow opening on to specific areas. This results in very precise styling and is great for adjusting or to finish a style.

      Ceramic volume diffuser for additional protection and volume

      The volume diffuser dries hair quickly and evenly to minimise frizz and add volume. The diffuser is coated in high quality ceramic. This helps to protect the hair and adds softness and shine, making it perfect for creating healthy looking curls and bouncy styles.

      Salon length 3 m power cord for maximum flexibility

      The longer length results in improved flexibility and ease of handling, so you can use it anywhere you want.

      Removable air inlet grill for easy cleaning

      The air inlet grill of this hairdryer can be removed for cleaning. Remove and clean regularly to prevent build-up.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Power
        2200  W
        Colour/finishing
        Caviar Satin.NanoDiamond black
        Cord length
        3  m
        Housing material
        ABS/PC

      • Features

        Cool shot
        Yes
        Hanging loop
        Yes
        Ion conditioning
        Yes
        Swivel cord
        Yes

      • Hair type

        Current hair style
        • Curly
        • Straight
        • Wavy
        Hair length
        • Long
        • Medium
        • Short
        Hair thickness
        • Medium
        • Thick
        • Thin

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

