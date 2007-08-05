Search terms

1

SalonMultistylist

Multi-Styler

HP4696/00
  • Create the latest styles for every occasion Create the latest styles for every occasion Create the latest styles for every occasion
    -{discount-value}

    SalonMultistylist Multi-Styler

    HP4696/00

    Create the latest styles for every occasion

    Want to count the ways to get great styles? The SalonMultistylist 8 in 1 has eight versatile ceramic styling attachments. Perfect for creating all the styles you can think of…and more. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    SalonMultistylist Multi-Styler

    Create the latest styles for every occasion

    Want to count the ways to get great styles? The SalonMultistylist 8 in 1 has eight versatile ceramic styling attachments. Perfect for creating all the styles you can think of…and more. See all benefits

    Create the latest styles for every occasion

    Want to count the ways to get great styles? The SalonMultistylist 8 in 1 has eight versatile ceramic styling attachments. Perfect for creating all the styles you can think of…and more. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    SalonMultistylist Multi-Styler

    Create the latest styles for every occasion

    Want to count the ways to get great styles? The SalonMultistylist 8 in 1 has eight versatile ceramic styling attachments. Perfect for creating all the styles you can think of…and more. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Stylers
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Create the latest styles for every occasion

      SalonMultistylist 8 in 1

      • 8 attachments
      • Ceramic

      Technical Specifications

      • Serviceability

        Replacement
        Yes

      • Hair type

        Current hair style
        • Straight
        • Wavy
        • Curly
        End result
        Multi-styles
        Hair length
        • Long
        • Medium
        Hair thickness
        Thin

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        25 W
        Voltage
        100-240V V

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.