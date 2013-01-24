Home
Airstyler

HP4671/00
    Going out or staying in, use the three styling attachments of the Salon Airstylist Ceramic to create the hair style you want. 800W plus the airstyler's ceramic coating brings professional styling within easy reach. See all benefits

    Going out or staying in, use the three styling attachments of the Salon Airstylist Ceramic to create the hair style you want. 800W plus the airstyler's ceramic coating brings professional styling within easy reach. See all benefits

      The style you desire, every day

      Salon Airstylist Ceramic

      • 800 W
      • Ceramic
      • 3 attachments
      800 W for professional results

      800 W for professional results

      This airstyler has an 800 W heater that creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power.

      Retractable bristle brush for easy curling

      Retractable bristle brush for easy curling

      This easy to use airstyler is both a styling brush and curler in one. The bristles retract into the brush at the touch of a button, so you can easily slide the styler out of your hair. What's left is a beautiful bouncy curl.

      Natural bristle brush for volume and extra shiny hair

      Natural bristle brush for volume and extra shiny hair

      The natural hairs in this bristle brush gently smoothen the hair cuticles to give that extra shine to your hair.

      Shaping brush for easy shiny styles

      Shaping brush for easy shiny styles

      Brush and dry your hair at the same time with this easy to use attachment. The brush combined with the directed airflow will leave your hair smooth and shiny.

      Three flexible settings for more control

      Three flexible settings for more control

      The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.

      Cold air setting for gentle drying

      Cold air setting for gentle drying

      A cold air setting is a low heat setting that gently dries the hair to minimise damage. This function is suitable for all hair types, but especially for fine, dry or damaged hair. It is a perfect setting for the hot summer season!

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

      1.8 m power cord

      1.8 m power cord

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Wattage
        800  W
        Cord length
        2.2  m
        Colour/finishing
        gold and dark blue

      • Features

        Ceramic coating
        yes
        Swivel cord
        yes
        Hanging loop
        yes
        Settings
        3 heat/speed settings

      • Attachments

        Shaping brush
        yes
        Retractable bristle brush
        yes
        Natural mixed bristle brush
        yes

      • Hair type

        End result
        Multi-styles
        Hair length
        • Medium
        • Long
        Hair thickness
        • Thin
        • Medium
        • Thick

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.