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    SalonStraight Sonic Straightener

    HP4666/00

    Salon speed, salon results

    The SalonStraight Sonic combines advanced sonic vibration technology with Nano Diamond Ceramic plates and a professional temperature of 220ºC for 30% faster straightening and super smooth results.

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    SalonStraight Sonic Straightener

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    Salon speed, salon results

    SalonStraight Sonic

    • 220°C
    • Nano-Diamond Ceramic
    Digital heat settings to ensure super smooth results

    Digital heat settings to ensure super smooth results

    Digital heat settings make it easy to quickly choose the function you need or adjust the styling temperature using the digital display. This enables you to select the perfect temperature for your specific hair and needs. The result is perfect styling at the touch of a button.

    220°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

    220°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

    This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.

    EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

    EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

    Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your styler will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

    Sonic technology for better results in less time

    Sonic technology for better results in less time

    Sonic technology is an exciting development in hair straightening. Gentle sonic vibrations help to spread the hair more evenly across the plates, resulting in 30% faster straightening. In addition, sonic technology also creates optimal heat transfer across the plates ensuring professional, beautifully smooth results.

    Instant heat: ready to use within 15 seconds

    Instant heat: ready to use within 15 seconds

    Now more waiting around for your styler to heat up, this allows you to switch on and get styling.

    Easy storage hook for convenient storage

    Easy storage hook for convenient storage

    The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

    Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

    Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

    Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

    Ready to use indicator

    Ready to use indicator

    This shows when the styler has reached the right temperature, so you can instantly see when you’re ready to style.

    Automatic shut-off after 60 min

    Automatic shut-off after 60 min

    Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

    1.8 m power cord

    1.8 m power cord

    Ceramic Nano-Diamond plates for extra smooth gliding results

    Besides being a girl's best friend, diamonds are also physically known as the hardest surface possible. This knowledge has been used to optimize our Ceramic straightening plates. These advanced Ceramic Nano-Diamond straightening plates offer optimal heat transfer and a super smooth, scratch resistant surface for extra smooth gliding and beautiful shiny results.

    Technical Specifications

    • Hair type

      Current hair style
      • Straight
      • Wavy
      • Curly
      End result
      Straight
      Hair thickness
      • Thin
      • Thick
      Hair length
      • Long
      • Medium
      For fragile hair
      Yes

    • Serviceability

      Replacement
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1,8  m
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      56  W
      Material housing
      Nylon+F.G

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    • *compared to the HP4669/07
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