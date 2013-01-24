Home
HD9350/90
    Daily Collection Kettle

Designed to last

Durable kettle in safe, food-grade stainless steel for long and reliable daily use. Philips brings 60 years of trust and expertise to this elegant long-life kettle.

    Durable kettle in safe, food-grade stainless steel for long and reliable daily use. Philips brings 60 years of trust and expertise to this elegant long-life kettle. See all benefits

    Durable kettle in safe, food-grade stainless steel for long and reliable daily use. Philips brings 60 years of trust and expertise to this elegant long-life kettle. See all benefits

    Durable kettle in safe, food-grade stainless steel for long and reliable daily use. Philips brings 60 years of trust and expertise to this elegant long-life kettle. See all benefits

      Designed to last

      For long and reliable daily use

      • Metal
      • Spring lid
      • Light indicator
      • 1.7 l
      Micro-mesh filter captures tiny limescale particles

      Micro-mesh filter captures tiny limescale particles

      A removable micro-mesh filter on the spout captures tiny limescale particles as small as 200 microns to ensure a clear cup.

      Flat heating element for fast boiling

      Flat heating element for fast boiling

      A concealed stainless steel heating element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

      Multi safety system against boil-dry

      Multi safety system against boil-dry

      Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto-switch off when the water is ready.

      Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

      Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

      Elegant indicator light incorporated in the power switch illuminates when the kettle is turned on.

      Easy-to-read water level indicator

      Easy-to-read water level indicator

      The water level is easy to read with an indicator located underneath the handle.

      Spring lid with large opening for cleaning

      Spring lid with large opening for cleaning

      The push-button lid opens smoothly at the touch of a button, avoiding steam contact. The large opening simplifies cleaning.

      Easy refilling through lid or spout

      Easy refilling through lid or spout

      The kettle can be filled through the spout or by opening the spring lid.

      Cordless kettle with 360° pirouette base

      Cordless kettle with 360° pirouette base

      The cordless kettle sits on a 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and replacing.

      Cord winder for easy adjustment and storage

      Cord winder for easy adjustment and storage

      The cord can be wrapped underneath the base, so it's the right length for any kitchen and easily stored away.

      Durable stainless steel body for long life

      Durable metal design in food-grade brushed stainless steel for long-term, reliable use.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • 360-degree base
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Boil-dry protection
        • Cord storage
        • Flat heating element
        • Non-slip feet
        • On/off switch
        • Pilot light
        • Spring lid
        • Wide opening lid
        Cordless
        Yes
        Easy spout filling
        Yes
        Ergonomic grip
        Yes
        Lid as well as spout filling
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity
        1.7  l
        Cord length
        0.75  m
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        1850-2200  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of packaging (L x W x H)
        198 x 228 x 244  mm
        Micromesh filter
        200  µm

      • Design

        Colour
        Stainless steel

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Stainless steel
        Material power switch
        Polypropylene (PP)

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

          Awards

          • 25% larger than regular Philips metal kettle HD9320

