Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Kettles
All series
Daily Collection Kettle
Discontinued
Support
HD9300/91
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
All (5)
Can I use my Philips Kettle without the anti-scale filter?
Can I also heat up other liquids than water into the kettle?
What happens if I switch on my Philips kettle without water?
What are the white spots on the bottom of my Philips kettle?
How to clean the scale filter of my Philips kettle
There is water coming out of the spout of my Philips kettle
There is water/condensation on the base of my Philips kettle
My Philips kettle does not switch on
My Philips kettle boils and stops
My Philips Kettle is dirty with small spots inside
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you