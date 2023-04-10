HD9255/90
Healthier. Tastier. Easier. And now connected
13-in-1 Connected Airfryer. Fry, bake, grill roast, and many more, remotely. The ultimate cooking experience to make healthy, tasty recipes at home, controlled remotely and easier than ever.See all benefits
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The new Philips 5000 Series Connected airfryer has 13 different cooking functions: fry, bake, grill, roast and reheat. Also select from fries, chicken, fish and much more for great results, every time.
With your Airfryer paired to HomeID, remotely select a program or recipe and monitor the cooking from wherever you need, and relax – so you can come home to hot, fresh food.
The Philips 5000 Series Connected Airfryer has a starfish design and swirls hot air to the create delicious foods that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little to no added oil - healthy every time.
Touch a button and cook. 7 handy pre-sets for frozen snacks, fresh fries, chicken, fish, meat, grilled vegetables and muffins.
Endless inspiration with Philips NutriU recipes from our expert chefs and millions of users to expand your cooking repertoire. The more you use NutriU, the more personalized recommendations you get.
Compact design meets capacity in the Philips 5000 Series Connected Airfryer, the 4.1L capacity is all you need to cook a variety of meals.
Enjoy hands-free cooking, with Amazon Alexa enabled.
Philips Airfryers work more efficiently to save you time and energy by cooking delicious meals with up to 70% less energy and up to 50% faster than a traditional oven.****
All removable parts are dishwasher safe. Our QuickClean basket has a non-stick coating. Our Airfryer closed basket also means your home will be free from the odor of traditional frying
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