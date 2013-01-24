The healthy way to fry!
Philips unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Not just great for frying, the innovative Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology also lets you grill, bake and even roast your favourite dishes for a one-stop solution for all of your meals.
Its integrated timer allows you to pre-set cooking times of up to 30 minutes. The auto-off function includes a "ready" sound indicator. The fully adjustable temperature control allows you to pre-set the best cooking temperature for your food up to 390 Fahrenheit. Enjoy crispy golden-brown fries, snacks, chicken, meat and more, all prepared at the right time and temperature for the best result!
Using Rapid Air technology, the Airfryer circulates hot air around a metal mesh cooking basket, requiring little or no oil as it fries, bakes and grills. The starfish design on the bottom of the Airfryer facilitates air circulation, ensuring your favourite foods cook evenly.
Philips Airfryer's unique design, which combines fast circulating superheated air, starfish design and optimal heating profile, allows you to fry a variety of delicious meals quickly, easily and more healthily without necessarily adding oil.
The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe for a quick and easy clean up. Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air Technology saves you and your home from the smell of fried oil comparted to a regular fryer.
