Pure Essentials

Coffee maker

HD7690/30
    Pure Essentials Coffee maker

    HD7690/30

    Have it your way, exactly your way

    This sophisticated Philips coffeemaker is ideal for people seeking excellent quality, in aroma as well as in design. The strength control feature and timer allow you to brew your filter coffee to your personal taste, whenever you want. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Have it your way, exactly your way

      My Aroma Control for personal strength setting

      • With glass jug
      • Made in Germany
      • White
      1400 Watt

      1400 Watt

      The high-speed pump of your Philips coffee machine will prepare your coffee faster and creates the optimal coffee aroma.

      Strength select for adjusting the intensity of your coffee

      Strength select for adjusting the intensity of your coffee

      Adjust the intensity of your coffee to mild, medium or intense coffee.

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

      Auto shut-off after 2 hours

      Auto shut-off after 2 hours

      Forgotten to turn off the coffee machine? Don't worry! 2 hours after brewing the coffee, the coffee machine will shut off automatically to save energy.

      Detachable water tank for easy filling

      Detachable water tank for easy filling

      The water tank is detachable, which makes it easy to fill up with water or clean the water tank.

      Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

      Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

      The filter holder is opened by swinging it to the side, which makes it easy to fill up with coffee. The filter holder is also detachable for easy cleaning.

      Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

      Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

      Spare cable can be stored in the cable compartment under the coffee maker. This means that the coffee maker can be positioned nicely in your kitchen.

      Dishwasher proof parts for easy cleaning

      Dishwasher proof parts for easy cleaning

      The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.

      Timer to wake up with the smell of fresh coffee

      Timer to wake up with the smell of fresh coffee

      Wake up to the smell of fresh coffee thanks to the timer. Prepare your coffee maker, set the time and a fresh jug of coffee is brewed at the time you choose.

      Decalcification indicator light

      The Philips coffee machine will remind you when to descale your appliance. Regular descaling ensures your coffee tastes its best and prevents build-up of limescale from tap water.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Colour
        White

      • Your filter coffee your way

        Automatic switch-off
        Yes

      • Good filter coffee made easily

        Water level indication
        Yes
        Detachable filter holder
        Yes
        Dishwasher-safe parts
        Yes
        Drip stop
        Yes

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (L x D x H)
        382 x 196 x 395  mm
        Water tank capacity
        1.2  l
        Packaging weight
        2.7  kg
        Product weight
        2  kg

      • General specifications

        Ease of cleaning and maintenance
        Dishwasher-safe parts

      • Technical specifications

        Coffee jug type
        Glass aroma jug
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Supported coffee types
        Ground coffee
        Country of origin
        • Made in China
        • Designed in the Netherlands
        Power
        1400  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Cord length
        0.88  cm
        Brewing time
        < 10  minute(s)
        Capacity
        1.2 l / 10-15 cups

      • Design specifications

        Colour(s)
        HD 7690/30 White/stainless steel/red accents

      • Accessories

        Jug
        HD7985 (white), HD7986 (black)

