Daily Collection

Coffee maker

HD7446/00
  Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
    Daily Collection Coffee maker

    HD7446/00

    Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared

    Enjoy good filter coffee with this reliable Philips coffee maker with a smart and compact design for easy storage. See all benefits

      Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared

      Holds 10 to 15 cups, compact design

      • With glass jug
      • White
      Water level indication for easy filling

      Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

      Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

      The filter holder is opened by swinging it to the side, which makes it easy to fill up with coffee. The filter holder is also detachable for easy cleaning.

      Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

      Spare cable can be stored in the cable compartment under the coffee maker. This means that the coffee maker can be positioned nicely in your kitchen.

      Dishwasher proof parts for easy cleaning

      The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.

      1.3-l capacity for 10 - 15 cups

      The jug of this coffee maker will hold 1.3 l of coffee, enough for 10 to 15 cups - depending on your cup size.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Colour
        White

      • Good filter coffee made easily

        Water level indication
        Yes
        Detachable filter holder
        Yes
        Dishwasher-safe parts
        Yes
        Drip stop
        Yes

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (L x D x H)
        220 x 220 x 290  mm
        Water tank capacity
        1.2  l
        Packaging weight
        1.94  kg
        Max. capacity in cups of coffee
        10 to 15 cups
        Product weight
        1.42  kg

      • General specifications

        Ease of cleaning and maintenance
        Dishwasher-safe parts

      • Design specifications

        Colour(s)
        White
        Bowl, cover, pusher
        Plastic (polypropylene), glass jug

      • Technical specifications

        Coffee jug type
        Glass aroma jug
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Supported coffee types
        Ground coffee
        Country of origin
        • Made in China
        • Designed in the Netherlands
        Power
        900  W
        Cord length
        88  cm
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Brewing time
        =10  minute(s)

      • Accessories

        Jug
        HD7983/70

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

