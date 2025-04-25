Search terms

  Make the most of your family grilled meals
    Table Grill

    HD6210/90

    Make the most of your family grilled meals

    Enjoy the flavors of home grilling with the Philips Table Grill. The large grilling surface delivers an effortless grilling experience for the whole family.

    Table Grill

    Make the most of your family grilled meals

    Large and versatile grilling for your family meals

    • Adjustable temperature
    • Large grilling surface: 1250 cm²
    • 2400 W
    • Versatile plate
    • Dishwasher-safe parts
    Adjustable temperature for perfect results

    Adjustable temperature for perfect results

    Five temperature levels grill any ingredient to perfection.

    Large grilling surface for the whole family

    Large grilling surface for the whole family

    The 1250 cm² grilling surface meets all your needs for delicious meals with family and friends.

    2400 W for fast and powerful heating

    2400 W for fast and powerful heating

    Warm up quickly and maintain the high temperatures needed for grilling with 2400 watts of heating power.

    Cook everything from meat to fish, vegetables, and eggs

    Cook everything from meat to fish, vegetables, and eggs

    Use the ribbed side for grilling meat and fish, and the flat side as a griddle for eggs, bacon, vegetables, and more.

    Maifan stone coating protects against scratching

    Maifan stone coating protects against scratching

    The grill plate is coated to prevent food from sticking and protect against scratching.

    Removable plates for easy cleaning

    Removable plates for easy cleaning

    Simply remove the grill plates for easy cleanup, in the dishwasher or under the tap.

    Dishwasher-safe parts for easy and effortless cleanup

    Dishwasher-safe parts for easy and effortless cleanup

    After your meal, place the removable parts in the dishwasher.

    Removable grease tray for easy cleaning

    Removable grease tray for easy cleaning

    Fat melts away and is collected in the removable drip tray.

    Cord winder for tidy storage

    Cord winder for tidy storage

    Wrap the cord around the winder after use for convenient storage.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Alum alloy
      Secondary Material
      PF
      Pre-programmed settings
      No
      Product Type
      Table Grill
      Capacity Watertank
      No
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Cord length
      expose 0.85±0.05m
      Cord storage
      Yes
      Technology
      No
      Integrated on /off switch
      No
      Power light
      No
      Min temperature
      90±30°C at setting 1
      Maximum temperature
      210±20°C at setting 5
      Pulse function
      No
      Smart home compatibility
      No
      Wi-Fi range
      No
      Heating time
      ≦7 minutes
      Warranty
      2 years

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      2000-2400W
      Voltage
      220-240V
      Frequency
      50-60Hz
      Number in pack
      2
      Battery Product
      No

    • Safety feature

      Safety certification
      Yes,have
      Automatic shut-off
      No
      Child lock
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      46.4cm
      Product Width
      34cm
      Product Height
      11.8cm
      Product Weight
      3.8kg
      Package Length
      51.7cm
      Package Width
      18.8cm
      Package Height
      39.5cm
      Package Weight
      1.2kg

    • Durability

      Case
      100% recycled paper
      User Manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

