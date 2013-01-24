Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Fryer

HD6107
  • Fast frying, easy cleaning Fast frying, easy cleaning Fast frying, easy cleaning
    -{discount-value}

    Fryer

    HD6107

    Fast frying, easy cleaning

    With 2000 Watts of power, the Philips deep-fat fryer produces great results quickly. It's easy to clean thanks to a handy PreClean function to soak the inner bowl in hot water, and has an integrated spout for neat oil pouring. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Fryer

    Fast frying, easy cleaning

    With 2000 Watts of power, the Philips deep-fat fryer produces great results quickly. It's easy to clean thanks to a handy PreClean function to soak the inner bowl in hot water, and has an integrated spout for neat oil pouring. See all benefits

    Fast frying, easy cleaning

    With 2000 Watts of power, the Philips deep-fat fryer produces great results quickly. It's easy to clean thanks to a handy PreClean function to soak the inner bowl in hot water, and has an integrated spout for neat oil pouring. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Fryer

    Fast frying, easy cleaning

    With 2000 Watts of power, the Philips deep-fat fryer produces great results quickly. It's easy to clean thanks to a handy PreClean function to soak the inner bowl in hot water, and has an integrated spout for neat oil pouring. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all fryer
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Fast frying, easy cleaning

      With 2000 W, easy oil removal, PreClean

      • 1000 g
      • With timer
      PreClean function to soak the inner bowl in hot water

      PreClean function to soak the inner bowl in hot water

      To soak the inner bowl in hot water for quick and easy cleaning.

      Integrated pouring spout for neat oil pouring

      Integrated pouring spout for neat oil pouring

      Facilitates neat oil pouring for easy oil removal.

      The two-layer filter reduces unwanted frying smells

      The two-layer filter reduces unwanted frying smells

      Reduces unwanted frying smells and is dishwashable. There is no need for replacement.

      The frying basket, lid and oil container are dishwashable

      The frying basket, lid and oil container are dishwashable

      On/off switch for additional safety

      On/off switch for additional safety

      Additional oil container, ideal for oil filtering and storage

      Ideal for oil filtering and storage. Filtering keeps the oil cleaner—which it is better for your health—and longer-lasting. The container can also be used for storing used oil.

      The separate digital timer allows pre-setting of frying time

      Allows easy pre-setting of the frying time. With its suction disc the timer will stick to nearly anything: you don't have to keep an eye on your food any more!

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Automatic lid release
        Yes
        Adjustable thermostat
        150-190  °C
        Viewing window
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Handgrips
        Yes
        Power-on light
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        2000  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Capacity
        1000  g
        Oil content
        2  l
        Cord length
        1.2  m

      • Design specifications

        Dimensions (L x W x H)
        285 x 275 x 265  mm
        Weight of the appliance
        2.64  kg
        Materials
        Plastic (PP)
        Colour(s)
        White with light blue

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.