Search terms

  • Fast frying, easy cleaning Fast frying, easy cleaning Fast frying, easy cleaning

    Fryer

    HD6107/70

    Fast frying, easy cleaning

    With 2000 Watts of power, the Philips deep-fat fryer produces great results quickly. It’s easy to clean thanks to a handy PreClean function to soak the inner bowl in hot water, and has an integrated spout for neat oil pouring.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Fryer

    Similar products

    See all Fryer

    Fast frying, easy cleaning

    With 2000 W, easy oil removal, PreClean

    • 1000g
    • With timer
    PreClean function to soak the inner bowl in hot water

    PreClean function to soak the inner bowl in hot water

    To soak the inner bowl in hot water for quick and easy cleaning.

    Integrated pouring spout for neat oil pouring

    Integrated pouring spout for neat oil pouring

    Facilitates neat oil pouring for easy oil removal.

    The two-layer filter reduces unwanted frying smells

    The two-layer filter reduces unwanted frying smells

    Reduces unwanted frying smells and is dishwashable. There is no need for replacement.

    The frying basket, lid and oil container are dishwashable

    The frying basket, lid and oil container are dishwashable

    On/off switch for additional safety

    On/off switch for additional safety

    Additional oil container, ideal for oil filtering & storage

    Ideal for oil filtering and storage. Filtering keeps the oil cleaner - which it is better for your health - and longer-lasting. The container can also be used for storing used oil.

    The separate digital timer allows pre-setting of frying time

    Allows easy pre-setting of the frying time. With its suction disc the timer will stick to nearly anything: you don't have to keep an eye on your food anymore!

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Materials
      Plastic (PP)
      Dimensions (L x W x H)
      285 x 275 x 265  mm
      Color(s)
      White with light blue
      Weight appliance
      2.64  kg

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      2000  W
      Cord length
      1.2  m
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz
      Capacity
      1000  g
      Oil content
      2  l

    • General specifications

      Cord storage
      Yes
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Power-on light
      Yes
      Adjustable thermostat
      150-190  °C
      Handgrips
      Yes
      Automatic lid release
      Yes
      Viewing window
      Yes

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.