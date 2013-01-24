Home
Pure Essentials Collection

Kettle

HD4686/30
    2 year worldwide guarantee

    Pure Essentials Collection Kettle

    HD4686/30

    Great tasting hot drinks

    For maximum flavour, a hot drink has to be made at an ideal temperature: green tea needs water up to 80°C, instant coffee 90°C and black tea, hot chocolate or soup 100°C. Choose the right setting and enjoy your favourite drink. See all benefits

      • 1.5 l 2400 W
      • Digital temp control
      • White
      • Keep warm
      Digital temperature settings for 40, 80, 90 and 100°C

      Temperature settings of 40, 80, 90 and 100°C to make sure the basic ingredient for your tea, instant coffee, soup or noodles is at the temperature you like.

      Keep Warm function keeps the water at your set temperature

      Keep warm function keeps the water at your set temperature.

      Turning lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

      Turning lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding contact with steam.

      Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

      The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

      Triple anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water

      Triple anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water and a cleaner kettle.

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

      Multi safety system

      Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch-off when ready

      Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

      Easy-to-read water level indicators on both sides of the Philips electric kettle for left- and right-handed use.

      Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

      Elegant light incorporated in the on/off switch indicates when the kettle is on.

      Cool wall for a safe touch

      Ring sound when you water is ready

      Ring sounds when your water has reached boiling point.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Materials
        • Heating element: Stainless steel
        • Housing: Stainless steel and PP
        • Switch and tool holder: Polypropylene
        Colour(s)
        White, metal and red

      • General specifications

        Cordless
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Ergonomic grip
        Yes
        Easy spout filling
        Yes
        Wide opening lid
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Automatic shut-off
        Yes
        Boil-dry protection
        Yes
        360-degree base
        Yes
        Lid as well as spout filling
        Yes
        Flat heating element
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity
        1.5  l
        Power
        2400  W
        Cord length
        0.75  m
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50–60  Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        14.6x25.1x22.2  cm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        31.6x18.8x23.3  cm

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

