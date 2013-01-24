Home
Philips
Kettle

HD4681/00
  Clear water, cleaner kettle
    Kettle

    HD4681/00

    Clear water, cleaner kettle

    Wouldn't it be great to boil water in seconds and to clean the Philips kettle easily? The flat heating element enables you to boil water fast and it is easy to clean. The washable anti-calc filter gives you clear water, thus clearer drinks. See all benefits

    Kettle

    Clear water, cleaner kettle

    Clear water, cleaner kettle

    Kettle

    Clear water, cleaner kettle

      Clear water, cleaner kettle

      Powerful kettle, easy to clean heating element

      • 1.7 l 2400 W
      • Water level indicator
      • White and Blue
      • Hinged lid
      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

      Anti-limescale filter for a clear cup of water

      The removable anti-limescale filter ensures the water you pour into your cup is clean.

      Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

      Light indicates when kettle is switched on

      Hinged locking lid: easy to use, maximum safety

      Bell rings when your water is ready

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • 360-degree base
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Boil-dry protection
        • Cord storage
        • Non-slip feet
        • Ergonomic grip
        • Wide opening lid

      • Accessories

        Included
        Spout filter

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        0.75  m
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        2000-2400  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Capacity
        1.7  l

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Colour
        White and blue

      • Finishing

        Heating element material
        Stainless steel
        Material of main body
        Polypropylene (PP) / Stainless steel
        Material switch
        Polypropylene (PP)

