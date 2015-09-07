Search terms

  • Fast and easy boiling Fast and easy boiling Fast and easy boiling

    Daily Collection Kettle

    HD4646/01

    Fast and easy boiling

    Thanks to the flat heating element, the kettle boils water quickly and it is easy to clean. The washable anti-calc filter gives you clear water, thus clearer drinks.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Daily Collection Kettle

    Similar products

    See all Kettle

    Fast and easy boiling

    Powerful kettle, easy to clean heating element

    • 1.5 L 2400 W
    • Water level indicator
    • White
    • Hinged lid
    Easy lid and spout filling

    Easy lid and spout filling

    The kettle can be filled via the spout or by opening the lid.

    Cord winder for easy storage

    Cord winder for easy storage

    The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

    Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

    Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

    The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

    Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

    Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

    Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

    Multi safety system

    Multi safety system

    Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready

    Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

    Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

    Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.

    Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

    Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

    Easy to read water level indicators on both sides of the Philips electric kettle for left and right handed use.

    Lid knob stays cool for a safe touch

    Lid knob stays cool for a safe touch

    Lid knob stays cool for a safe touch.

    Micro-mesh filter for a clean cup of water

    Micro-mesh filter for a clean cup of water

    The removable micro-mesh filter on the spout restrains all scale particles with size > 200 micron and ensures that the water you put into your cup is clean.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      2000-2400  W
      Cord length
      0.75  m
      Frequency
      50-60  Hz
      Capacity jar
      1.5  l

    • Design

      Color
      White

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      230x166x249  mm
      Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
      188x287x233  mm

    • General specifications

      Product features
      • 360 degrees base
      • Automatic shut-off
      • Boil-dry protection
      • Cord storage
      • Flat heating element
      • Non-slip feet

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Polypropylene / ABS
      Material heating element
      Stainless steel
      Material switch
      Polypropylene

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.