Mini kettle

1 Awards
  Boil just what you need
    Boil just what you need

    The unique "one cup indicator" of this mini kettle HD4619/20 allows you to boil only the water you need, without taking up too much space in your kitchen. Therefore, you can easily save up to 50% energy and reduce your impact on the environment.

    The unique "one cup indicator" of this mini kettle HD4619/20 allows you to boil only the water you need, without taking up too much space in your kitchen. Therefore, you can easily save up to 50% energy and reduce your impact on the environment. See all benefits

      Boil just what you need

      Save up to 50% energy

      • 0.8 l 900 W
      • 1 cup indicator
      • Brushed metal
      • Hinged lid
      One cup indicator to boil only the water you need

      Enabling consumers to boil the amount of water they need, and therefore saving up to 50% energy and water, contributing to a better environment.

      Power cord winder for easy storage

      The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

      Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

      Easy-to-read water level indicators on both sides of the Philips electric kettle for left- and right-handed use.

      Anti-calc filter for a clear cup of water

      Removable anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water and a cleaner kettle.

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

      Flat heating elements for fast boiling and easy cleaning

      The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

      Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

      Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding contact with steam.

      Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

      Elegant light incorporated in the on/off switch indicates when the kettle is on.

      Multi safety system

      Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch-off when ready.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • 360-degree base
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Boil-dry protection
        • Cord storage
        • Flat heating element
        • Non-slip feet
        • On/off switch
        • Ready signal

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        900  W
        Cord length
        0.75  m
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50–60  Hz
        Capacity water tank
        0.8  l

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included
        Spout filter

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of packaging (L x W x H)
        225 x 225 x 225  mm
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        158 x 185 x 233  mm

      • Design

        Colour
        Brushed metal

      • Finishing

        Heating element material
        Stainless steel
        Material of main body
        Metal wrap
        Material switch
        PP plastic

