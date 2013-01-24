Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Daily Collection

Jar

HD3017/56
1 Awards
  • Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal. Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal. Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal.
    -{discount-value}

    Daily Collection Jar

    HD3017/56
    1 Awards

    Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal.

    Tasty rice makes the whole meal more enjoyable and the cooking method plays an important role. Philips' rice cooker with 5-layer golden inner pot can generate more heat and transmits heat evenly, making the best tasting rice. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Daily Collection Jar

    Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal.

    Tasty rice makes the whole meal more enjoyable and the cooking method plays an important role. Philips' rice cooker with 5-layer golden inner pot can generate more heat and transmits heat evenly, making the best tasting rice. See all benefits

    Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal.

    Tasty rice makes the whole meal more enjoyable and the cooking method plays an important role. Philips' rice cooker with 5-layer golden inner pot can generate more heat and transmits heat evenly, making the best tasting rice. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Daily Collection Jar

    Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal.

    Tasty rice makes the whole meal more enjoyable and the cooking method plays an important role. Philips' rice cooker with 5-layer golden inner pot can generate more heat and transmits heat evenly, making the best tasting rice. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all multicooker-and-rice-cooker
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal.

      Bring you great taste through the "Big Pot Effect"

      • 1.8-litre
      • 10 cups
      1.5 mm 5-layer inner pot for even heating, cooks tastier rice

      1.5 mm 5-layer inner pot for even heating, cooks tastier rice

      1.5 mm 5-layer inner pot for even heating, cooks tastier rice.

      Automatic keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

      Automatic keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

      Use the keep warm function to keep rice warm for a longer period of time. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keep warm mode

      Easy-to-read water level indicator

      Easy-to-read water level indicator

      Clear water level marking shows capacity and rice-water ratio

      One touch button for easy control

      One touch button for easy control

      One-press button to control cooking or keep warm, with clear light on the panel to show cooking status

      Automatic rice cooking

      Rice cooking and keep warm conveniently

      Golden coating ensures that the inner pot is durable and non-stick.

      Golden coating ensures that the inner pot is durable and non-stick.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Detachable power cord for convenient storage
        Yes
        Spillover prevention vent
        Yes
        Dishwasher-safe inner pot
        Yes
        Easy-to-clean non stick inner pot
        Yes
        Nutritional keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hrs
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Materials of main body
        Tin plate
        Dimensions (L x W x H)
        305 x 305 x 295  mm
        Colour(s)
        Orange flower
        Weight (incl. packaging)
        3.7  kg
        Colour of control panel
        Orange

      • Accessories

        Plastic steam tray
        Yes
        Rice scoop
        Yes
        Measuring cup
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50–60  Hz
        Wattage
        650  W
        Cord length
        1.2  m
        Capacity
        1.8  Litres/cups

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.