8 settings allow you to toast different types of bread without the risk of getting it burnt. Adjust the browning setting to your preference and get your toast the way you want it.
2 large variable slots for different sizes of bread. The bread is kept in the centre for even browning results on both sides, thanks to the self-centring feature.
Integrated bun rack to warm your favourite buns, pastries and rolls easily.
The reheat function warms toast in seconds, and the defrost function helps to toast frozen bread in one go.
Stop at any moment you like by pressing the stop button.
Easy to clean thanks to the removable crumb tray.
High lift feature to easily remove small pieces of bread.
Extra auto-off protection protects the product against short circuit.
