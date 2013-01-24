Home
Daily Collection

Toaster

HD2581/91
  Crispy golden brown toast every day
    -{discount-value}

    Daily Collection Toaster

    HD2581/91
      Crispy golden brown toast every day

      With 8 settings and an integrated bun warming rack

      • 8 settings
      • Integrated bun warming rack
      • Compact design
      8 browning settings for individual preference

      8 settings allow you to toast different types of bread without the risk of getting it burnt. Adjust the browning setting to your preference and get your toast the way you want it.

      2 large variable slots for different sizes of bread

      2 large variable slots for different sizes of bread. The bread is kept in the centre for even browning results on both sides, thanks to the self-centring feature.

      Integrated bun rack for heating rolls, pastries or buns

      Integrated bun rack to warm your favourite buns, pastries and rolls easily.

      Reheat, defrost in one go

      The reheat function warms toast in seconds, and the defrost function helps to toast frozen bread in one go.

      Cancel button stops toasting at any time

      Stop at any moment you like by pressing the stop button.

      Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

      Easy to clean thanks to the removable crumb tray.

      High lift to safely take out smaller pieces

      High lift feature to easily remove small pieces of bread.

      Extra auto shut-off protection

      Extra auto-off protection protects the product against short circuit.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Design and finishing

        Colour(s)
        Black
        Material of main body
        Plastic

      • General specifications

        Number of browning levels
        8
        Product features
        • Adjustable browning
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Cancel button
        • Cool wall exterior
        • Defrost function
        • High lift function
        • Integrated cord storage

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Technical specifications

        Frequency
        50–60  Hz
        Power
        760–900  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      • Design specifications

        Product dimensions (L x W x H)
        18.8x27.5x15.6  cm

