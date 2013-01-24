Small on the outside, powerful on the inside
The compact Philips vacuum cleaner for powerful cleaning. Easy to store, carry and manoeuvre thanks to its light weight and small size. Easy-to-empty dust container helps to prevent dust clouds. Experience the freedom to move. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Washable foam filter for life-long performance.
The dust container is carefully designed for disposing of collected dirt without creating a dust cloud. It is one-hand operated and, thanks to its unique shape and smooth surface, you can easily control the emptying of the dust container.
This ergonomically shaped grip is convenient in use. Its extra-long design gives you further reach, so you can easily clean hard-to-reach places.
This vacuum cleaner has an efficient 1400-Watt motor generating high suction power for good cleaning results.
The PowerCyclone technology delivers the best cleaning results in one go through 3 highly efficient steps: 1) Air quickly enters into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air upwards in the cyclonic chamber. 3) At the top of the cyclone, the exit blades effectively cut out the dust from the air.
You can easily carry and roll the vacuum cleaner around when cleaning thanks to its light weight and small size.
Extra handle for easy carrying with cord winder function.
Small-sized appliance for compact storage.
Crevice tool to help you to clean your furniture.
