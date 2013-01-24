Home
Hospitality TV

40HFL3011T/12
    Send the right message to your guests with Full HD picture quality and the ability to show branded, interactive hotel pages. See all benefits

      • 40" EasySuite
      • Full HD
      • DVB-T2/T/C HEVC
      CMND and Control: effortless maintenance of your TVs

      CMND and Control: effortless maintenance of your TVs

      CMND and Control allows for remote configuration and installation of your TVs from a central location, without the need to visit any rooms. Update and manage all your displays, with minimal effort, all without having to disturb your guests.

      CMND and Create: Show the information you want, when you want

      CMND and Create: Show the information you want, when you want

      CMND and Create allows you to provide the information you want, when you want. The content-management module of CMND, it allows for easy creation and distribution of interactive, branded hotel web pages. Tailor your TVs to give guests the most up-to-date information with the latest developments in your hotel, all in real time.

      MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

      MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

      MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.

      Greet your guests with a customisable welcome page

      Greet your guests with a customisable welcome page

      A welcome page is displayed each time the TV set is switched on. The welcome page can be branded and customised easily at the time of installation via a simple welcome image in .png format.

      Full Hotel, Healthcare and Prison Modes

      All required features for professional use in environments where more is required than in a living room. From volume and menu locking to more rigorous material testing, energy saving, anti-theft remote controls and dedicated Healthcare and Prison features to allow for niche market applications.

      Nurse-call compatibility optimised for the Healthcare sector

      Nurse-call system compatibility makes Philips Healthcare TVs a highly integrated tool that provides not only entertainment options for the user/patient but also gives convenient access to help in medical emergencies.

      On-screen clock display for optimal guest convenience

      With our new on-screen clock display, guests can easily access the current time. At the push of a button the clock is displayed on the TV screen combining enhanced visibility and lower power consumption.

      Schedule what you want, when you want

      Show what you want, when you want with the built-in scheduler. Programme up to 7 different schedules to show any type of content you want. Repeat every day, or set it for particular days such as the weekend — the choice is yours.

      SmartInfo for branded, interactive hotel info pages

      SmartInfo allows you to provide hotel or city information to your guests through SmartUI. Your guests have access to this interactive hotel webpage even when the TV is not connected to your intranet or Internet. You can change the information regularly and easily to keep your guests up-to-date with all the latest developments in your hotel.

      Serial Xpress Protocol for interactive systems

      The TV can be connected to external decoders and set-top boxes of all major interactive system providers, through the Serial Xpress Protocol (SXP).

      Installation menu locking

      Prevents unauthorised access to installation and configuration settings, to ensure maximum convenience for guests and to avoid unnecessary reinstallation costs.

      Additional headphone connection for personal listening

      This speaker system features an additional headphone connection. Connect your own headphones for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        LED Full HD
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        102  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        40  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        1920 x 1080p
        Brightness
        280  cd/m²
        Viewing angle
        176º (H)/176º (V)
        Picture enhancement
        • Pixel Plus HD
        • 200 Hz Perfect Motion Rate

      • Audio

        Sound output Power
        16 (2x8)  W
        Speakers
        • 2.0
        • Down Firing
        Bathroom speaker out
        1.5 W Mono 8 ohm
        Sound Features
        • AVL
        • Incredible surround
        • Dolby MS10

      • Design

        Colour
        Black

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        • DVB-T/T2/C
        • HEVC FHD (up to 1080p60)
        Analogue TV
        PAL
        Video Playback
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        • SECAM

      • Rear Connectivity

        Antenna
        IEC-75
        HDMI1
        • HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
        • ARC
        HDMI 2
        HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
        USB1
        USB 2.0
        Digital Audio out
        Optical
        DVI audio in
        Mini-Jack
        AV input
        CVBS shared with YPbPr
        Component
        YPbPr + L/R cinch
        External Control
        RJ-48
        Bathroom speaker out
        Mini-Jack

      • Side Connectivity

        Common Interface Slot
        CI+ 1.3
        HDMI 3
        HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
        USB 2
        USB 3.0
        Headphone out
        Mini-Jack

      • Connectivity Enhancements

        HDMI
        DVI (all ports)
        EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
        • One touch play
        • System Standby
        • RC pass through
        • system audio control
        RJ48
        • IR-In/Out
        • Serial Xpress interface

      • Features

        Digital services
        • 8d EPG
        • Now and Next
        • MHEG
        • Teletext
        Ease of use
        • Picture Style
        • Sound Style
        • Picture Format
        • Independent volume control
        Local control
        Joystick

      • Hospitality Features

        Hotel mode
        • Joystick Control Lock
        • Menu lock
        • Installation Menu Lock
        • Volume limitation
        Prison mode
        • high-security mode
        • TXT/MHEG/USB/EPG/Subtitle Lock
        SmartInfo
        • HTML5 Browser
        • Interactive Templates
        • Picture Slide Show
        CMND&Control
        • Off-Line Channel Editor
        • Off-Line Settings Editor
        • Remote Management over RF
        • CMND&Create
        Your brand
        • SmartInfo
        • Welcome Logo
        Revenue generation
        MyChoice
        Cloning and Firmware update
        • Instant Initial Cloning
        • Via USB/RF
        Timer
        • Scheduler (7 x)
        • Sleep Timer
        • Wake Up Alarm
        • Wake Up On Channel
        • Wake Up Sounds
        Clock
        • Clock in Standby Mode
        • Glow-in-the-Dark RC button
        • On-screen Clock
        • Optional External Clock
        Channels
        • Combined List
        • Themed lists
        • Off-Line Channel Editor
        Interactive DRM
        VSecure
        Control
        • Block Automatic Channel Update
        • Serial Xpress Protocol
        • JSON API for TV Control-JAPIT
        Power control
        Green/fast start-up
        Switch On control
        • Channel
        • Feature
        • Picture Style
        • Picture Format
        • Sound Style
        • Volume
        • Menu language
        Remote Control
        • Cable Strap Ready
        • Low-Battery Detection
        • RC Battery Door Lock
        Anti-Theft
        • Battery Anti-theft Protection
        • Kensington Lock

      • Healthcare features

        Control
        • Multi-Remote Control
        • Healthcare RC compatible
        • Nurse call system compatible
        Convenience
        • Headphone out
        • Independent main speaker mute
        Safety
        • Double isolation class II
        • Flame retardant

      • Multimedia

        Multimedia connections
        USB
        Video playback supported
        • Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
        • MPEG1
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        • WMV9/VC1
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • MP4
        • MPG
        • TS
        • WMV
        • HEVC
        Subtitle formats supported
        • SRT
        • ASS
        • SMI
        • SSA SUB
        • TXT
        Music formats supported
        • MP3
        • AAC
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        Picture formats supported
        • BMP
        • JPG
        • PNG
        • GIF
        Supp. Video Resolution on USB
        up to 1920x1080p@60Hz

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Tabletop Stand
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Warranty Leaflet
        • Legal and Safety brochure
        • Power Cord
        • Remote Control 22AV1503A/12
        Optional
        • External Clock 22AV1120C/00
        • Healthcare RC 22AV1109H/12
        • Setup RC 22AV9573A/12

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220-240 V; 50-60 Hz
        Energy Label Class
        A+
        EU Energy Label power
        46  W
        Annual energy consumption
        68  kW·h
        Standby power consumption
        <0.3 W
        Power Saving Features
        • Eco mode
        • Auto switch-off timer
        Ambient temperature
        0 °C to 40 °C

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        918  mm
        Set Height
        532  mm
        Set Depth
        64/77  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        918  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        597  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        222  mm
        Product weight
        7.6  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        9.5  kg
        VESA wall mount compatible
        • M4
        • 200 x 200 mm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Batteries for remote control
      • Remote Control
      • Warranty leaflet
      • Power cord
      • Tabletop stand

          • Availability of features will depend on implementation chosen by integrator.
          • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the TV is used.
          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.

