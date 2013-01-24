Home
  Great LED images in vivid colours
    Great LED images in vivid colours

    Enjoy vibrant pictures on this Philips display. Essential features like SmartContrast, which ensures rich, bright images, make it a great choice! See all benefits

      Great LED images in vivid colours

      V Line
      23.6"/59.9 cm
      MVA Display for wide viewing angles and deep contrast levels

      MVA Display for wide viewing angles and deep contrast levels

      Philips' MVA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology that gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra-vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web browsing, films, gaming and demanding graphical applications. Its optimised pixel management technology gives you a 178/178-degree extra-wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.

      16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

      16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

      Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.

      SmartContrast for rich black details

      SmartContrast for rich black details

      SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyses the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colours and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

      Mercury Free eco-friendly display

      Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free from Mercury, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its lifecycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        LCD panel type
        MVA
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Panel Size
        23.6 inch/59.9 cm
        Effective viewing area
        521.28 (H) x 293.22 (V)
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Response time (typical)
        25 (Grey to Grey)  ms
        SmartResponse (typical)
        8 (Grey to Grey) ms
        Brightness
        250  cd/m²
        SmartContrast
        10,000,000:1
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        3000:1
        Pixel pitch
        0.272 x 0.272 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 178º (H)/178º (V)
        • @ C/R > 20
        Display colours
        16.7 M
        Scanning Frequency
        30–83 kHz (H)/56–75 Hz (V)
        sRGB
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        • VGA (Analogue)
        • DVI-D (digital, HDCP)
        Sync Input
        • Separate Sync
        • Sync on Green

      • Convenience

        User convenience
        • Auto/Down
        • 4:3 Wide/Up
        • Brightness/Back
        • Menu/OK
        • Power On/Off
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Swedish
        • Turkish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Ukrainian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100 x 100 mm)
        Plug and Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 7
        • Windows 8

      • Stand

        Tilt
        -5/20  degree

      • Power

        On mode
        21.07 W (typ.) (EnergyStar 6.0 test method)
        Standby mode
        0.5 W (typ.)
        Off mode
        0.5 W (typ.)
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode - White (flashing)
        Power supply
        • Built-in
        • 100–240 VAC, 50–60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand (mm)
        551 x 420 x 220  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        551 x 344 x 52  mm
        Packaging in mm (W x H x D)
        600 x 415 x 118  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        3.66  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        3.22  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        5.00  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 40°C  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60°C  °C
        Relative humidity
        20–80%  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000 ft (3658 m), Non-operation: +40,000 ft (12,192 m)
        MTBF
        30,000  hour(s)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • EnergyStar 6.0
        • RoHS
        • Lead-free
        • Mercury Free
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • BSMI
        • CE Mark
        • cETLus
        • FCC Class B
        • GOST
        • PSB
        • SASO
        • SEMKO
        • TCO Certified
        • TUV/ISO9241-307
        • WEEE

      • Cabinet

        Colour
        Black
        Finish
        Hairline (front bezel)/Texture (rear cover)

      • What's in the box?

        Monitor with stand
        yes
        Cables
        VGA, Power
        User Documentation
        yes

