65% post-consumer recycled plastics with TCO Edge

TCO Edge certification is given to products that go beyond existing eco-labelling programmes. Over and above standard TCO requirements, it further mandates that the product uses a minimum of 65% post-consumer recycled plastics, is energy efficient, uses minimal hazardous materials, has 100% recyclable packaging and, amongst other requirements, is designed for easy recycling. You can rest assured that this Philips monitor is a cutting edge technology product, which is best in class ICT, benefitting you and the planet while helping you make a responsible green IT purchase!