Sustainable eco design display
The Philips PowerSensor LED display using 65% post-consumer recycled plastics and PVC, BFR free housing is ideal for eco-friendly productivity See all benefits
PowerSensor is a built-in 'people sensor' that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if the user is present and then automatically reduces monitor brightness when then user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 80 percent and prolonging monitor life
The SmartErgoBase is a monitor base that delivers ergonomic display comfort and provides cable management. The user-friendly height, swivel, tilt and rotation angle adjustments of the base allow the monitor to be positioned for maximum comfort to help ease the physical strains of a long workday. In addition, cable management reduces cable clutter and keeps the workspace neat and professional.
Thanks to its advanced SmartErgoBase, the Philips monitor can be lowered down almost to desk level for a comfortable viewing angle. Low bezel-to-table height is the perfect solution if you use bifocals, trifocals or progressive lens glasses for your computing work. Additionally, it allows users of different heights to use the monitor at their preferred angle and height settings, helping them to reduce fatigue and strain.
SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyses the content displayed on your screen and optimises your display performance. This user-friendly interface allows you to select various modes, like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimises the contrast, colour saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time at the touch of a single button!
TrueVision is a proprietary Philips technology that uses an advanced algorithm for testing and aligning monitor display, which gives you the ultimate display performance. Philips ensures that TrueVision monitors leave the factory fine-tuned with this process giving you consistent colour and picture quality.
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
A pair of high-quality stereo speakers built into a display device. They may be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing etc. depending on model and design.
USB Hub allows user to conveniently connect their plug and play multimedia devices such as USB memory devices, camera, portable HDD, Web camera, PDA, Printer and many other devices which have USB connection available. The conveniently located USB 2.0 Hub on the monitor allows USB 2.0 signals to pass through to the computer. Note that many devices like cameras and HDD may need to be powered On independently, as they have higher power requirements than the monitor USB Hub can provide.
TCO Edge certification is given to products that go beyond existing eco-labelling programmes. Over and above standard TCO requirements, it further mandates that the product uses a minimum of 65% post-consumer recycled plastics, is energy efficient, uses minimal hazardous materials, has 100% recyclable packaging and, amongst other requirements, is designed for easy recycling. You can rest assured that this Philips monitor is a cutting edge technology product, which is best in class ICT, benefitting you and the planet while helping you make a responsible green IT purchase!
This Philips monitor housing is free from brominated flame retardant and polyvinyl chloride (PVC-BFR free)
At the flick of the 0 watt hard switch, which is conveniently located at the back of the monitor, you can completely cut off your monitor from AC power. This results in zero power consumption, reducing your carbon footprint even further
Picture/Display
Connectivity
Convenience
Stand
Power
Dimensions
Weight
Operating conditions
Sustainability
Compliance and standards
Cabinet