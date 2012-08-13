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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

BrillianceLCD monitor, LED backlight

220B4LPCB/01

Sustainable eco design display

The Philips PowerSensor LED display using 65% post consumer recycled plastics and PVC, BFR free housing is ideal for eco-friendly productivity

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with PowerSensor saves energy bills

Sustainable eco design display

  • B Line

  • 22" (55.9 cm)

  • 1680x1050

PVC-BFR free housing

This Philips monitor housing is free from brominated flame retardant and polyvinyl chloride (PVC-BFR free)

TrueVision ensures lab quality images

TrueVision is a proprietary Philips technology that uses advanced algorithm for testing and aligning monitor display which gives you the ultimate display performance. Philips ensures TrueVision monitors leave the factory fine-tuned with this process giving you consistent color and picture quality.

Zero power consumption with 0 watt hard switch

At the flick of the 0 watt hard switch which is conveniently located at the back, you can completely cut-off your monitor from AC power. This results in zero power consumption reducing your carbon footprint even further

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