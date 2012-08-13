2 year warranty
Discontinued
220B4LPCB/01
Sustainable eco design display
The Philips PowerSensor LED display using 65% post consumer recycled plastics and PVC, BFR free housing is ideal for eco-friendly productivity
B Line
22" (55.9 cm)
1680x1050
This Philips monitor housing is free from brominated flame retardant and polyvinyl chloride (PVC-BFR free)
TrueVision is a proprietary Philips technology that uses advanced algorithm for testing and aligning monitor display which gives you the ultimate display performance. Philips ensures TrueVision monitors leave the factory fine-tuned with this process giving you consistent color and picture quality.
At the flick of the 0 watt hard switch which is conveniently located at the back, you can completely cut-off your monitor from AC power. This results in zero power consumption reducing your carbon footprint even further