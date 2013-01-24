Home
LCD monitor, LED backlight

220B4LPCB/01
  • Sustainable eco design display Sustainable eco design display Sustainable eco design display
      Sustainable eco design display

      with PowerSensor saves energy bills

      • B Line
      • 22" (55.9 cm)
      • 1680 x 1050
      PowerSensor saves up to 80% energy costs

      PowerSensor is a built-in 'people sensor' that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if the user is present and then automatically reduces monitor brightness when then user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 80 percent and prolonging monitor life

      SmartErgoBase enables user-friendly ergonomic adjustments

      The SmartErgoBase is a monitor base that delivers ergonomic display comfort and provides cable management. The user-friendly height, swivel, tilt and rotation angle adjustments of the base allow the monitor to be positioned for maximum comfort to help ease the physical strains of a long workday. In addition, cable management reduces cable clutter and keeps the workspace neat and professional.

      Low bezel-to-table height for maximum reading comfort

      Thanks to its advanced SmartErgoBase, the Philips monitor can be lowered down almost to desk level for a comfortable viewing angle. Low bezel-to-table height is the perfect solution if you use bifocals, trifocals or progressive lens glasses for your computing work. Additionally, it allows users of different heights to use the monitor at their preferred angle and height settings, helping them to reduce fatigue and strain.

      SmartImage pre-sets for easy optimised image settings

      SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyses the content displayed on your screen and optimises your display performance. This user-friendly interface allows you to select various modes, like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimises the contrast, colour saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time at the touch of a single button!

      TrueVision ensures lab quality images

      TrueVision is a proprietary Philips technology that uses an advanced algorithm for testing and aligning monitor display, which gives you the ultimate display performance. Philips ensures that TrueVision monitors leave the factory fine-tuned with this process giving you consistent colour and picture quality.

      LED technology ensures natural colours

      White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

      Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

      A pair of high-quality stereo speakers built into a display device. They may be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing etc. depending on model and design.

      USB Hub with 2 ports for easy connections

      USB Hub allows user to conveniently connect their plug and play multimedia devices such as USB memory devices, camera, portable HDD, Web camera, PDA, Printer and many other devices which have USB connection available. The conveniently located USB 2.0 Hub on the monitor allows USB 2.0 signals to pass through to the computer. Note that many devices like cameras and HDD may need to be powered On independently, as they have higher power requirements than the monitor USB Hub can provide.

      65% post-consumer recycled plastics with TCO Edge

      TCO Edge certification is given to products that go beyond existing eco-labelling programmes. Over and above standard TCO requirements, it further mandates that the product uses a minimum of 65% post-consumer recycled plastics, is energy efficient, uses minimal hazardous materials, has 100% recyclable packaging and, amongst other requirements, is designed for easy recycling. You can rest assured that this Philips monitor is a cutting edge technology product, which is best in class ICT, benefitting you and the planet while helping you make a responsible green IT purchase!

      PVC-BFR free housing

      This Philips monitor housing is free from brominated flame retardant and polyvinyl chloride (PVC-BFR free)

      Zero power consumption with 0 watt hard switch

      At the flick of the 0 watt hard switch, which is conveniently located at the back of the monitor, you can completely cut off your monitor from AC power. This results in zero power consumption, reducing your carbon footprint even further

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        LCD panel type
        TFT-LCD
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Panel Size
        22 inch/55.9 cm
        Effective viewing area
        473.76 (H) x 296.1 (V)
        Aspect ratio
        16:10
        Optimum resolution
        1680 x 1050 @ 60 Hz
        Response time (typical)
        5  ms
        Brightness
        250  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1000:1
        SmartContrast
        20,000,000:1
        Pixel pitch
        0.282 x 0.282 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 170º (H)/160º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage
        Display colours
        16.7 M
        Scanning Frequency
        30–83 kHz (H)/56–75 Hz (V)
        sRGB
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        • DVI-D (digital, HDCP)
        • VGA (Analogue)
        USB
        USB 2.0 x 2
        Sync Input
        • Separate Sync
        • Sync on Green
        Audio (In/Out)
        • PC audio-in
        • Headphone out

      • Convenience

        Built-in Speakers
        1.5 W x 2
        User convenience
        • SmartImage
        • Volume
        • PowerSensor
        • Menu
        • Power On/Off
        Control software
        SmartControl Premium
        OSD Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100 x 100 mm)
        Plug and Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 7/Vista/XP

      • Stand

        Height adjustment
        110  mm
        Pivot
        90 degree
        Swivel
        -65/65  degree
        Tilt
        -5/20  degree

      • Power

        ECO mode
        11.7 W (typ.)
        On mode
        14.61 W (typ.) (EnergyStar 7.0 test method)
        Standby mode
        0.3 W
        Off mode
        Zero watts with Zero switch
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode - White (flashing)
        Power supply
        • Built-in
        • 100-240 VAC, 50-60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand (mm)
        504 x 509 x 227  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        504 x 349 x 59  mm
        Packaging in mm (W x H x D)
        565 x 391 x 186  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        5.20  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        3.38  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        7.05  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 40°C  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60°C  °C
        Relative humidity
        20% to 80%  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000 ft (3658 m), Non-operation: +40,000 ft (12,192 m)
        MTBF
        30,000  hour(s)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • PowerSensor
        • EnergyStar 7.0
        • RoHS
        • TCO Certified Edge
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %
        Post-consumer recycled plastic
        65%
        Specific Substances
        • PVC/BFR free housing
        • Mercury free
        • Lead free

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • BSMI
        • CE Mark
        • FCC Class B
        • GOST
        • SASO
        • SEMKO
        • TUV Ergo
        • TUV/GS
        • UL/cUL
        • WEEE

      • Cabinet

        Front bezel
        Black
        Rear cover
        Black
        Foot
        Black
        Finish
        Texture

