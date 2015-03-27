2 year warranty
Discontinued
206V6QSB6/10
Great LED images in vivid colors
Enjoy vivid pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with SmartControl lite, it’s a great choice!
V Line
20 (Viewable 19.5" / 49.4 cm)
SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon based GUI monitor control software. This allows user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Color, Brightness, screen calibration, Multi-media, ID management, etc with the mouse.
AH-IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, AH-IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
Smart response time is the optimum value from either GtG or GtG (BW) tests.