LCD monitor with LED backlight

200V4QSBR/01
      • V Line
      • 20 (19.53"/49.6 cm diag.)
      MVA Display for wide viewing angles and deep contrast levels

      MVA Display for wide viewing angles and deep contrast levels

      Philips' MVA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology that gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra-vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web browsing, films, gaming and demanding graphical applications. Its optimised pixel management technology gives you a 178/178-degree extra-wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.

      16:9 Full HD display for the best viewing experience

      16:9 Full HD display for the best viewing experience

      The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future-proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent sources such as Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colours.

      16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

      16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

      Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.

      SmartContrast for rich black details

      SmartContrast for rich black details

      SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyses the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colours and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

      Easy display performance tuning with SmartControl Lite

      SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon-based GUI monitor control software. This allows the user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Colour, Brightness, screen calibration, Multimedia, ID management etc. with the mouse.

      Mercury Free eco-friendly display

      Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free from Mercury, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its lifecycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        LCD panel type
        MVA
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Panel Size
        19.53 inch / 49.6 cm
        Effective viewing area
        434.88 (H) x 238.68 (V)
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Response time (typical)
        20  ms
        SmartResponse (typical)
        8 ms (Grey to Grey)
        Brightness (max.)
        250  cd/m²
        SmartContrast
        10,000,000:1
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        3000:1
        Pixel pitch
        0.23 x 0.22 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 178º (H)/178º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Display colours
        16.7 M
        Scanning Frequency
        30–83 kHz (H)/56–76 Hz (V)
        sRGB
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        • VGA (Analogue)
        • DVI-D (digital, HDCP)
        Sync Input
        • Separate Sync
        • Sync on Green

      • Convenience

        User convenience
        • Auto/Down
        • 4:3 Wide/Up
        • Brightness/Back
        • Menu/OK
        • Power On/Off
        OSD Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Turkish
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • Finnish
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Swedish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Ukrainian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100 x 100 mm)
        Plug and Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 7
        • Windows 8.1

      • Stand

        Tilt
        -5/20  degree

      • Power

        On mode
        13.97 W (EnergyStar 7.0 test method)
        Standby mode
        0.5 W (typ.)
        Off mode
        0.5 W (typ.)
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode - White (flashing)
        Power supply
        • Built-in
        • 100–240 VAC, 50–60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand (mm)
        479 x 369 x 213  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        479 x 299 x 50  mm
        Packaging in mm (W x H x D)
        535 x 389 x 131  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        2.72  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        2.39  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        3.79  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 40°C  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60°C  °C
        Relative humidity
        20–80%  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000 ft (3658 m), Non-operation: +40,000 ft (12,192 m)
        MTBF
        30,000  hour(s)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • EnergyStar 7.0
        • RoHS
        • Lead-free
        • Mercury Free
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • WEEE
        • CCC
        • CE Mark
        • CECP
        • CEL
        • China RoHS
        • CU
        • EPA
        • ETL
        • FCC Class B
        • PSB
        • TCO Certified
        • TUV/ISO9241-307
        • UKRAINIAN

      • Cabinet

        Colour
        Black
        Finish
        Glossy (front bezel)/Textured (rear cover)

      • What's in the box?

        Monitor with stand
        yes
        Cables
        VGA, Power
        User Documentation
        yes

