The thigh fillet of the chicken is more tender and tastier than chicken breast. This dish is very tasty for lunch, but can also be eaten as an evening meal. The sauce is low in fat using low-fat Turkish yogurt instead of mayonnaise. Experiment and try making this bread with lamb for an equally good result.

Servings 2 persons

Ingredients

For the stuffed bread:

1 Turkish bread

500 g chicken thigh fillet, in strips

100 g black olives

200 g tomatoes

2 red onions

1 teaspoon smoked paprika powder

1 teaspoon cumin 2 tablespoons olive oil

Pinch of chili powder

75 g rocket leaves

For the sauce:

250 g Turkish yogurt 0% fat

3 garlic cloves

15 g parsley, chopped

Directions